Nigeria: Company to Reduce Child Malnutrition With #Saving10K Project

One of Nigeria's growing child nutrition companies, August Secrets, has announced the fifth edition of its annual outreach, 'Saving 10k,' which is set to hold on December 8, 2018, in Ijora area of Lagos.

The project is solely aimed at reducing the rate of malnutrition among children and infants in Nigeria by saving 10,000 children each year, using some of the profits made from the sales of its nutrition products. This year's 'Saving 10k' will mark the fifth edition of the project, which primarily involves training mothers in rural and urban communities on using locally-available food products to make nutritious foods for their children, and also feed and provide relief materials to 1000 children at an outreach in December.

The outreach also provides financial empowerment to young mothers to improve their livelihoods to make them more capable to make more nutritious food decisions for their children as a means to generally improve nutrition outcomes in Nigeria.

The announcement of this year's edition came following a post shared by August Secrets' CEO, Toyin Onigbanjo, on social media, which reads: "Today, I am more than excited to announce the 2018 edition of 'Saving 10k Campaign'. Saving 10k has been a dream-come-true for us at August Secrets, as reducing the rate of malnutrition and its dire effects among Nigerian children has always been our foremost goal. This edition will mark our 5th 'Saving 10k' campaign and we are not only looking to feed 10,000 children this year but also empower their mothers through the profits made from the sales of our products.

"With each purchase of one August Secrets nutrition product you make, a part of the profits goes into saving the 10,000 children, and empower their mothers. 'Saving 10k Outreach will hold on December 18 at Ijora, Lagos. The programme will commence by 9am. Kindly support us by reaching August

Secrets on... for sponsorship and/or donations."

It could be recalled that the company had trained not less than 1000 mothers in the previous outreaches on basics of Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices and fed up to 1,500 children annually. zugust Secrets also informed that relief materials will be given during the event, including school supplies for the kids (i.e. stationery items, including backpack, notebooks etc.), clothing items, medical support and more. The company further solicited for support to make the campaign a success.