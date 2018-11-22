South Sudan: Sahara Group Urges Partnership at Oil & Power Conference

Sahara Power Group has called for collaboration among the energy players as a strategy toward the economic growth and development of South Sudan. The leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate will be addressing the need for the joint partnership of the stakeholders within and without Africa at the South Sudan Oil & Power conference which will kick off today at Juba.

Speaking ahead of the energy event, Sahara Group's Director for Governance & Sustainability, Pearl Uzokwe is optimistic the platform will bring together the stakeholders both in the public and private sector as they discuss the way forward in South Sudan's energy sector.

The nation has a wealth of oil reserves that could be harnessed to elevate the status of the world's newest nation.

The South Sudan Oil & Power 2018 expects to see delegates from East Africa who will take part in the panel discussion as they shed insight on the oil and gas industry. Uzokwe and Valery Guillebon-CEO Sahara Energy International Ltd PTE

will jointly lead an interactive workshop billed "Collaborative Private Sector Participation in South Sudan's Power Sector."

South Sudan's peace improvements have appealed to various investors who feel secure to venture into the East African market.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir penned a peace deal with main rebel leader Riek Machar in September ending a five-year civil war that crippled the economic progress of the country. Thousands of Sudanese were displaced, ending up as refugees while many killed during the trying times.

The nation solely depends on the oil deposits as an economic mainstay. However, the war brought to a stop oil exploration leading to a retrogression in the economic outlook. With the peace deal now on the table, the nation forecast a better economy with a luring business environment for investors in various sectors.

The oil revival is set to boost the lives of Sudanese through the creation of employment opportunities. The country has resumed the pumping of 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from the Toma South oilfield, as the government aims to rake from foreign exchange of the oil resource. By mid-2019, the country should resume full oil production.

Major partnerships in the sector would offer the government support and impetus in catalyzing the oil production and alleviating the barriers in the sector.