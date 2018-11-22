East Africa: Ethiopia, S. Sudan to Join EA Law Society

PLANS are underway to incorporate the Ethiopian and the South Sudanese Bar Associations into the East Africa Law Society (EALS).

This was revealed here on Wednesday evening during the official opening of new permanent premises of the apex regional bar association.

Speaking before the inauguration of the society's new office, EALS President, Richard Mugisha disclosed that the regional society always strived to increase the number of bar associations with the view of remaining relevant in advocating the rule of law.

"We are in the process of engaging both the Republic of South Sudan and Ethiopia, the world's newest nation will be admitted to the bar during our next annual general meeting," he revealed.

Currently, the Arusha based lawyers society is comprised of more than 15,000 members practicing in different jurisdictions across East Africa.

The members have been drawn from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Zanzibar Law Society, Law Society of Kenya, Uganda Law Society, Burundi and Rwanda bar associations.