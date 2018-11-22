Madagascar: Uncertainty in Madagascar Poll - - the Wait Is On for Courts to Pronounce

The results of the first round of Madagascar's presidential elections are in and awaiting finalisation by the courts, but the two biggest candidates, Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina, as well as the biggest loser, the most recent president Hery Rajaonarimampianina, are united in their complaints about the outcome.

A strange thing happened soon after the results of the Madagascar elections were announced on Saturday-- all three of the biggest candidates, winners and losers alike, filed complaints. Former president Marc Ravalomanana, who had the second-most votes by only a few percentage points, with 35.29% of the vote, first filed 208 objections to the Constitutional High Court about the outcome, but on Wednesday withdrew them.

"He wants to bring peace,"...