Nigeria: Visa Extends Contract With CAF for 2019, 2021 Nations Cup

Global leader in payments, Visa (NYSE: V), has extended its contract with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), as a sponsor of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in 2019 and 2021. By so doing, Visa has extended its global brand and technology within African football in the next four years.

The sponsorship deal will make the payments giant the exclusive payment services provider at all venues during the Total AFCON tournaments in 2019 and 2021, and will be the preferred payment option for tickets bought both in-person and online. In addition, Visa will be the official partner of the player escort program, giving over 1,100 children the opportunity to lead their football heroes out at the Total AFCON matches.

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, said: "The benefits of investing in African football are clear to see, and with football being the number one passion of consumers across the continent we're delighted to welcome Visa as a sponsor of the Total AFCON tournament. Through this partnership with CAF, Visa will be able to connect further with its customers and leverage CAF as an innovative marketing platform. Africa is now more connected than ever before, and Visa's payment network will play a vital role in reaching and rewarding fans across the region. I'm certain that together we will take African football to the next level."

"Football is the most popular sport in the world with an estimated 4 billion fans and the sport intrinsically aligns with Visa's values of acceptance and inclusion. The Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament is arguably the most important football event in our region where the best of African football comes together.

We are very proud to begin our association with CAF, Lagardère Sports and the Total AFCON tournament to support the growth of football in our key markets," said Andrew Torre, Regional President, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Visa," said Torre.