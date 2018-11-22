Ghana: We're Not Part of Agreement to Perform Funerals-Andanis

Tamale — The Andani family of the Dagbon chieftaincy divide has denied taking part in any agreement on the performance of the funerals of Ya-Na Mahammudu Abdulai and Yakubu Andani next month.

"We the sons, daughters and widows of the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani are not part of any decision of performance of the funerals of their late father and Na Mahammudu Abdulai," they stated.

At a press conference organised by the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani family yesterday in Tamale, Mr Bashiro Dabali who read the statement on behalf of the family served notice that they would never be part of any act that would undermine the tradition of Dagbon.

News emanating from the mediation committee have it that the families of both Abudu and Andani gates agreed to the performance of the funerals in the Gbewaa palace.

However, the Andanis denied to have even participated in the meeting that took the decision, and warned that they would resist any attempt to deny the late Ya -Na Yakubu Andani justice.

They maintained that they would not accept the funeral of Na-Mahammudu Abdulai to be performed in the Gbewaa Palace.

According to them it was against the customs and tradition for the Na Mahammudu Abdulai funeral to be performed in the palace alleging that he was not Ya-Na as he was destooled.

They wondered why the sudden change of the mediation committee under the leadership of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu to allow the performance of the funeral of Na Mahammudu Abdulai.

They stated that the mediation committee since its inception had maintained that the funeral of the Na Mahammudu should not be performed in the Gbewaa palace.

The family accused the government of trying to use political power to fulfil the promised it made to the Abudus during the campaign, claiming "We have observed that the President was working hard to please the Abudu family at the expense of Dagbon in general."

They argued that there were several rites to be performed before the funerals of the both Na Mahammudu Abdulai and the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani.

They said that none of the traditional rites that had to be observed before the performance of funeral and subsequent installation of new Ya Naa had had been done, and therefore questioned the rush to fix the dates for the performance of the funerals.

They emphasised that they were never against the performance of the funerals of both chiefs but that they would not allow the Abudu family to perform that funeral in the palace since it was against the tradition of Dagbon.

They cautioned those who were using the name of the family of the late Ya-Na Yakubu to deceive the committee and the government to put an end, vowing to expose and shame them.