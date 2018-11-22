Kenya: Leopards, Wazito Draw in Friendly Tie

AFC Leopards and Wazito played out a one-all draw in a pre-season friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi's Jericho estate on Wednesday.

Stephen Owusu, who was acquired from Nairobi Stima last month, opened the scoring for Wazito at the stroke of halftime, before substitute Marvin Nabwire levelled for Ingwe in the final 10 minutes.

This was Wazito's second build up match after going down 1-0 to champions Gor Mahia on Tuesday at the same venue.

Both coaches used the match to test the fitness of their players as preparations near homestretch ahead of the new season kick off in a fortnight.

New Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic was impressed with his charges display.

"I am one coach who will never say I don't value friendly results but yes, it's very important, the boys played well and according to how we had planned," he said after the match.

Ingwe fielded some of their new players among them left back Isaac Kipyegon, who was signed from Zoo Kericho.