Nigeria: Meet Legendary Nigerian-American Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu

Legendary photographer, Chi Modu, who captured hip-hop's golden era like no other, shooting the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J amongst many others and has shot over 30 covers for The Source as their Director of Photography, will be exhibiting his works for the first time in Lagos at Budweiser's music platform BUDX - which is at the heart of shaping emerging music.

Chi Modu first picked up a camera while a student at Rutgers. After honing his skills at the International Centre of Photography, he landed a job at The Source, which was the definitive magazine of hip-hop culture. It was here that Chi developed relationships with the biggest icons of the hip-hop movement like, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J, most of whom were not yet famous.

In addition to shooting over 30 cover photos for The Source as their Director of Photography, Chi was able to capture the musicians in candid, unexpected moments, due to his disarming manner and unique perspective. His photos include some of the most groundbreaking, memorable images of that era, including Tupac Smoking and Biggie WTC (standing in front of the World Trade Towers).

He not only chronicled and defined the most important phase of the hip-hop movement, now a global force, he was also able to define the artists and show them as real people, rather than one-dimensional celebrities.

