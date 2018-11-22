Nigeria: Govt to Launch Guidelines for Oil Industry Monday

Lagos — The Minister of state Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, will on Monday in Lagos launch three regulatory guidelines aimed at standardising the nation's oil and gas industry.

The Deputy Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Dr Musa Zagi, disclosed this in Lagos, yesterday, during the unveiling of the forthcoming 18th edition of the International HSE Biennial Conference on the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria scheduled for November 26th - 28th, 2018.

Dr Zagi listed the new guidelines as Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN), 2018; Regulatory Guidance for the Management of NORM in the Petroleum Industry: Abandonment, Decommissioning and Decontamination of Oil and Gas Installations as well as Occupational Health Guidelines & Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria

The conference has as theme 'Driving Sustainability in the Oil and Gas Industry through Improved Stakeholders' Environmental Stewardship, Health and Environment'.

Zagi said contemporary and pertinent issues on security, safety of life and assets vis-a-vis its effect on the environment would be discussed by experts from various fields with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.

"Bearing in mind that the oil and gas industry is global, it is expected that the various speakers and authors who have been drawn from all spheres of discipline will bring to fore their wealth of experience (local and international) as it relates to security hence the theme, he said.