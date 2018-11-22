Morocco: Revenge is a Dish - Woman Kills, Cooks Lover After Break-Up

Cape Town — A Moroccan woman accused of killing her boyfriend and cooking his remains in a traditional rice dish has been arrested in the city of Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, BBC reports.

According to SBS News, the 30-year-old suspect had been in a relationship with the victim for seven years but chose to kill him after she found out he planned to marry another Moroccan woman.

The Independent reports that after the victim's death the woman minced his remains using a blender before preparing machboos, a meal typically made from spices, rice and lamb. She then allegedly served this to a group of Pakistani workers to remove evidence.

Authorities became aware of the crime after the victim was reported missing by his brother who went to visit the couple's home in Al-Ain to ask the accused if she knew of his sibling's whereabouts, according to The National. The victim's brother claimed the accused denied knowing where his sibling was before adding that she kicked him out of their home.

Police arrested the woman after a human tooth was found in her blender and reports on the missing victim surfaced in Moroccan media. During questioning she initially denied involvement in the victim's death but later admitted to killing him in a moment of "insanity" and wanted revenge for the seven years she spent providing him with financial assistance.