Cameroon: Women AFCON 2018 - Indomitable Lionesses Gunning for Glory

In spite of the 3-0 victory against Algeria on Tuesday November 20, 2018, the Lionesses are working hard to remain on top of Group A.

The dust is yet to settle in the Lionesses' den after their 3-0 victory against the Fennecs of Algeria on Tuesday November 20, 2018 in their second group game at the Accra Sports Stadium. The victory was a sigh of relief for the team whose limit is the sky. In Accra, the talk on every lip is about the Indomitable Lionesses as they are considered the best team so far in their group.

In spite of the victory the Lionesses are not sleeping on their laurels. This is because the Lionesses are aware of the fact that they still have the last group game against the Black Queens of Ghana on Friday November 23, 2018. It is an important encounter for the Lionesses who are out to finish on top of the group. After Tuesday's match against Algeria, the players have resumed with their training at the El-wak Stadium in Accra. The players train twice daily under the supervision of Head coach, Joseph Ndoko, working out winning strategies in order to secure a victory on Friday.

At the Alisa Hotel residence in Accra on Wednesday November 21, 2018, the atmosphere was calm. After breakfast the Lionesses were busy preparing for their first training session after the match. However, the training programme was brought forward to 1:30 p.m. instead of 4: p.m. Joseph Ndoko said those are some of the few problems the team is facing in Accra. He said the team just has to adapt to the conditions. He said the ambiance in the team is good and the players are in good health. He said Cameroon is playing against the best teams on the continent and so they will adequately prepare before playing any match in the competition.

The team and technical staff were expected to analyse last Tuesday's match yesterday November 21, 2018 to see the problems they encountered and find possible solutions. Coach Ndoko said the team will follow the path of their ambition which is to win all the five matches in the competition. Cameroon will play against the Black Queens of Ghana on Friday November 23, 2018 at the Accra Sports Stadium.