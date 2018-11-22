Ethiopian Opposition Leader Mideksa to Head Electoral Body

Photo: Ethiopian News Agency

The House of Peoples` Representatives appointed Birtukan Mideksa as the new Chairperson of the National Electoral Board today.

Following a Q and A session in which some MPs have raised concerns about Birtukan Mideksa's past career as opposition politician and her independence thereof, to which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave lengthy explanations, HPR has approved Birtukan's candidacy with 4 neys and 3 abstention, Addis Standard has tweeted.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has just nominated Birtukan Mideksa, who he sad has the respect for the rule of law, the stamina, independence and impartiality the electoral board needs. "She believes in equality of all Ethiopians." PM Abiy said Birtukan will be forming the electoral board.