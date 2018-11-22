Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Leader's Father Bashed Over Mine Dispute

Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Youth League Chairperson, Godwin Gomwe's father, Lallason was early this week assaulted and had dogs set on him in a nasty mine dispute that involves police and Ministry of Mines officials.

Gomwe's father owns CardCop Private Limited which operates a gold mine in Mashonaland Central, illegally occupied by one Karuwa, according to the Ministry of mines.

"Mr Karuwa has grown so confident in total disregard of the law and is willing to murder knowing he is untouchable.

"He has guards that are paid to do the dirty work and have the aide of people that arrive in a white twin cab under the registration 63B15," said a Ministry of Mines official.

Speaking to 263Chat, Godwin Gomwe said his father was assaulted and had dogs set on him.

"My father had gone to the farm accompanied by a letter which allowed him access to the farm which he owns. Upon arrival, he was barred from entering and some security guys from the farm set dogs on him. Some fired gunshots in an effort to scare him away.

He added that his father went to the mine in question in the company of Detective Sergeant Rafomoyo and another Detective from the Minerals but he was dragged out of the car severely assaulted before pit bulls tore his flesh apart.

"The other guys who beat him up are known to be detectives and what boggles the mind is that despite us having lodged a complaint to Concession Police Camp (Case number RRB 3716073) they have not taken action. This raises eyebrows as we now suspect that this is a highly political case," said the livid Gomwe.

He took aim at Mashonaland Central Mines Director Mazemo, whom he accused as the trouble causer.

"There is no any other registered mine within a radius of a Kilometre. He is armed with guns machetes and bow and arrows at my father's Mine," said Gomwe.

He also said his father's farm has always been a target for politicking as it was earmarked for capture during the Zanu-PF factional fights era.

"This farm was, at some point, earmarked for capture y some, Former Cabinet Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere's allies. They have always wanted to fight my father but this time we have all the documentation and we will make sure that we fight for it," said Gomwe.