Uganda: 42 Arrested Over Lira Violence

Parliament — Police in Lira District have arrested 42 people after the violence that broke out following the death of 11-year-old Dickens Okello, allegedly at the hands of two Indian nationals, State minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania has said.

Among them are five staff of Unity FM radio station, which government accuses of inciting violence against Asians living in Lira Town.

"We must have a common strong voice that condemns violence and leaders at all levels must show this level of maturity and understanding," Mr Kania told the House during plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Kania's remarks follow a request by Kole District Woman MP Judith Alyek that the Internal Affairs ministry explains what action had been taken against those suspected to have caused Okello's death.

Accusations

In Lira, a section of residents had accused two Indians, Pranau Uyas, 27, and Madahav Daga, 22, of causing Okello's death on November 9.

Mr Uyas and Mr Daga were on Monday arraigned before Lira Magistrate's Court, charged and remanded.

Reacting to Mr Kania's statement to the House, Ms Alyek said the government had not tackled her questions about the legal status of some Indians in Lira and what the threshold is for non-Blacks to be considered investors here.

Mr Kania said the Trade and Industry ministry will provide answers to that later.

In the meantime, the security agencies continue to monitor the situation in Lira, he said, and warned the public against mob action. "We must cultivate a culture of respect of life and human dignity; do away mob justice mentality. Equally, we must respect rule of law at all times, in all situations and desist from mob justice," he said.