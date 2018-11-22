Tanzanian Lands Prestigious UN Job

TANZANIAN Joyce Msuya, has been appointed the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Acting Executive Director.

Ms Msuya has been appointed after the recruitment process, which was launched by UN Secretary General in consultation with member states to find the successor to Mr Erik Solheim who has resigned.

According to the statement by the UN yesterday, the Secretary General assured that the new appointee will be granted all the necessary support to ensure smooth transition.

"The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr Solheim's service and recognises that he has been a leading voice in drawing the world's attention to critical environmental challenges, including plastics pollution and circularity, climate action, the rights of environmental defenders, biodiversity and environmental security," said the statement.

He has led advocacy at the highest levels of government, business and civil society to drive the transformational change needed to make real difference in the lives of people and promote the cause of environment.