Kenya: Gospel Artist Willy Paul Denies Sex Drug Overdose Rumours

Rumours started doing rounds on Wednesday night that the gospel artiste had been admitted in a hospital in Nairobi after taking an overdose of a sex stimulant.

Controversial gospel singer Willy Paul has refuted claims doing the rounds about reportedly being hospitalized from an overdose of a sex stimulant drug.

The reports emerged on Wednesday night claiming that the Skireti singer had been admitted at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi after taking an overdose of Spedra during a sex orgy with girlfriend.

FAKE POST

"Gospel musician Willy Paul rushed to Mp Shah Hospital after taking an overdose of sex stimulant drug alleged to be Spedra. Spedra is 10 times stronger than Viagra. The controversial artist was having a nice time with his girlfriend in Parkland Estate," read the fake post that went viral.

But while responding in a video on his Instagram account, the singer swiftly denied the allegations.

Pozze is here to stay,na wewe mwenye u spreadin fake news ,we are coming for you!

WILLY PAUL'S TROUBLES

The singer seemed to blame controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi for his latest troubles.

"This is bullshit. Lies what the f***k. Why would I need it. Buts what's with this Cyprian Nyakundi guy?" Pozee paused.

The incident comes just days after his collaboration with Jamaican dancehall artiste Cecile received hate and love in equal measures.