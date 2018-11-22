Equatorial Guinea: Text of Final Communique On Visit of Equatorial Guinea President to Sudan Issued

Khartoum — Upon an official invitation from H.E Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir President of the Republic of the Sudan, H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, accompanied by a high-level delegation paid a two- day state visit to Sudan from November, 19 to 20, 2018. His Excellency Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan, received his guest and the accompanying delegation at Khartoum Airport. The two presidents held a session of joint talks during which they discussed the overall bilateral relations and ways of developing them, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two Presidents affirmed their determination to enhance diplomatic and political cooperation, exchange of diplomatic representation in both countries and coordination between the two countries in international and regional fora. The two Presidents agreed on joint cooperation in economic, trade, agricultural and livestock exports. The two Presidents also agreed on military and security cooperation, exchange of training opportunities in military academies and exchange of experiences and information in these fields. The two Presidents stressed the need for cooperation between the countries of the Central and East Africa region on borders security and prevention of the leakage of illegal weapons, organized crime and human trafficking and combating armed and terrorist groups. The two Presidents confirmed their readiness to enhance joint coordination between the two countries in the regional platforms to combat the prevalence of extremism, terrorist groups, illegal immigration and cross-borders organized crimes. His Excellency President Teodoro Obiang hailed the efforts of President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir to achieve peace and stability throughout Sudan and his commitment to implementing the outputs of the national dialogue. He also praised Sudan's pioneering role in combating terrorism and human trafficking. Talks between the two sides took place in a friendly atmosphere of mutual understanding. The President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea welcomed the initiative of President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir in the framework of the African Union to promote reconciliation in Central Africa Republic, which shares with Sudan in common borders and also participates with Equatorial Guinea in the membership of the Economic Community of Central African States. The two presidents wished stability and prosperity for the Central African Republic. To enhance bilateral relations, the two parties signed a framework agreement for cooperation between the two countries; an agreement on the mutual exemption of visa for diplomatic and service passports, In addition to the signing of the rules of procedure for the establishment of a joint commission and a memorandum of understanding for political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries. The President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Excellency President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir for the hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during their stay in Sudan. Guinean President Teodoro Obiang extended an invitation to President Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir to visit Equatorial Guinea where President Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir accepted the invitation so as the date of which will be determined later through diplomatic channels.

Done in Khartoum on November, 20, 2018