Sudan: President of Equatorial Guinea Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Theodore Obiang, Tuesday afternoon concluded his two-day visit to the country today, during which he held talks with the President of the Republic concerning bilateral relations and strengthening joint cooperation.

He was seen off by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of ministers.

At a press conference at Khartoum Airport, the Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Bushara Gumaa Aro, said that the visit of the President of Equatorial Guinea came within the framework of brotherly relations linking the two countries, pointing to the participation of President al-Bashir in the inauguration ceremony of the President of Equatorial Guinea..

Aro said the Guinean President expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Sudan to bring peace to southern Sudan and his efforts towards reconciliation in the Central African Republic.

He stated that the Guinean President has always called for the independence of the African resolution and solution of the regional problems within the African framework.

He pointed out that the two countries have agreed to establish a non-resident diplomatic representation in the two countries, as Sudan's ambassador to Cameroon will be a non-resident ambassador of Sudan in Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Equatorial Guinea said that the visit of the Guinean President to the Sudan came at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, within the framework of brotherly relations, stressing his country's desire to strengthen its bilateral ties with Sudan.

He referred to the signing of a number of cooperation co-operation at the end of the joint talks held Monday at the Republican Palace.

He said that the President of Equatorial Guinea attaches great importance to the areas of cooperation with the Sudan in view of the vast resources and potentialities enjoyed by Sudan.

He affirmed that the two presidents have stressed during their meetings their commitment to push ahead the mutual cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.