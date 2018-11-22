19 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Equatorial Guinea President Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The President of Equatorial Guinea, Theodore Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Monday arrived in Khartoum in a two-day visit.

He was received at the airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of ministers and senior officials and the members of the diplomatic missions accredited to Khartoum.

The Sudanese and the Guinean sides will hold joint talks co-chaired by the Presidents of the two countries.

The two sides will sign during the visit a number of cooperation agreements.

