Nigeria: Man Kills 85-Year-Old Mother in Enugu

The hitherto serene community of Eziokwu Amurri in Nkanu West local Government Area of Enugu State was, last week, thrown into mourning following the alleged killing of an 85-year-old woman, Helen Pius, by her son.

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered that the son of the woman, Emeka Pius, said to be about 50 years old, had allegedly hacked his mother, after they had an altercation.

It was further gathered that on receipt of the report, security operatives from Nkanu West Division of the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Command, promptly rushed to the scene.

On getting there, they found the victim lying down unconscious in the pool of her own blood, with injuries all over her head.

The police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police promptly arrested the suspect and rushed the victim to Agbani District Hospital for medical attention.

However, efforts to save her life were not successful as doctors later confirmed her dead.

"The corpse of Ma Helen Pius was later deposited at the said District Hospital Agbani for post mortem examination while investigations have commenced in full scale," Mr Amaraizu said.

"The arrested suspect is now helping the police in their investigations," he added.