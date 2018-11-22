South Africa: Nature's Warning Flares Told of Climate Breakdown Years Ago - Part 1

analysis

Some 15 years ago, science writer Leonie Joubert travelled into the desert north of Cape Town to write one of her first stories on climate change: an investigation into the mass die-off of tree aloes, and how this could be the sign that the desert was spreading south towards the beleaguered Mother City.

Now, as the United Nations' global collective of climate scientists issues its most strident warning yet - that we have 12 years in which to bring planetary carbon emissions in check or face run-away climate breakdown - it seems the world might finally be waking up to the fact that nature has been sending out warning flares for decades. The planet is, in fact, burning. Why have we taken so long to respond?

The year was 2001, and biology masters student Wendy Foden was heading off into the desert with a case full of historic photographs of tree aloes, and a theory.

The epicentre of the story was up in the Brandberg mountains in Namibia, a few hours' drive north-west of Windhoek. Farmers...