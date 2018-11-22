22 November 2018

Somalia: Two Soldiers Dead, 3 Wounded in Explosion in Southern Somalia

At least two Somali government soldiers were reported to have been killed and three wounded in an explosion in southern Somalia on Wednesday night. The blast resulted from an improvised explosive device [IED] struck a military vehicle in Wanlaweyn town in Lower Shabelle region, about 90Km northwest of Mogadishu.

A senior commander of the 60th Somali military battalion is reported to be among the casualties. Al-Shabab has claimed credit for the deadly roadside bomb attack. The convoy came under attack as it was travelling from Afgoye district, about 30Km west of Somali capital and en route to Wanlaweyn town, according to the residents.

