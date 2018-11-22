Somalia: President Farmajo Meets With Somalia Diaspora in Italy

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Thursday called for unity among members of the Somalis diaspora living in Italy.

Addressing Somalis in Rome on Thursday, Mr. Farmajo urged the Somalis in Rome and other parts of Europe to take part in the rebuilding of the nation which is recovering from two decades old conflict.

The president assured the nationals the government's commitment in addressing the interests of diaspora and those at home.

Mr. Farmajo hailed the diaspora members' role in supporting their relatives and friends in the country.

"We know the role you played as the Somalis in abroad to help those in the country. We appreciate the support and we want you to keep up and take part in the process of rebuilding the country," he said.

The president is expected to conclude his three-day state visit to Italy which came as a result of an invitation by the president of Italy.

During his visit in Italy, the president met with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and discussed ways of advancing strong bilateral relations built on historical ties, mutual respect, common economic aspirations and deep bonds of friendship between Somalia and Italy.

In the meeting, President Farmajo touched on Somalia's progress on security, economic reform and Somalia's role in advancing the integration of the Horn of Africa as part of his administration's foreign policy.

The President acknowledged the Italian Prime Minister on his government's continued bilateral and multilateral support of Somalia's development.

"Somalia and Italy share historical ties dating back to many years of economic cooperation and partnerships at different levels, and it is this shared history that binds both our countries together in the pursuit of strengthening our already existing relations for the progress and prosperity of our two friendly nations," he said,

The leaders agreed to work towards cooperation in strengthening the relations between Somalia and Italy and pursue win-win partnership strategies in all areas of mutual interests.