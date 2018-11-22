Somalia: Somali Military Clashes With Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle Region

A heavy battle broke out between Somali national army [SNA] forces and Al-Shabaab militants in the country's southern Lower Shabelle region on Thursday, authorities said.

The fighting flared up at Gandershe, a coastal area located on the Mogadishu-Marka road after armed fighters from Al-Shabab launched an ambush attack on an army base.

The SNA officers in the village who asked to remain anonymous said the troops repulsed the attack and inflicted losses on the attackers during the gunfight between the two sides.

Local residents reported that the combat caused casualties, but, they said the number of the fatalities could not be confirmed at the moment.

A lull situation has returned to the area and the government forces remained in position after warding off the Al Shabaab attack on Thursday morning.