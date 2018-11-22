Namibia: Food Bank Programme Goes Digital

The poverty eradication ministry yesterday introduced biometric cards in Windhoek to assist in distributing food to impoverished communities.

Speaking during the launch, poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta said the scope system is an effective digitally based management and information system which can be utilised in another social protection programme to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness.

The Scope system is a digital management information system that helps in registering food bank beneficiaries, and tackles the processing, distribution, reporting, monitoring and evaluation processes. Beneficiaries are required to register for the card, and only household members aged 18 and above can register.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua attended the event, and expressed the hope that with the new biometric system, non-deserving people will be identified and removed from the list of beneficiaries of food packages.

The mayor said although the qualifying criteria were revised, he wants to see its implementation to ensure that people who do not deserve to receive food are removed for the food programme to serve its purpose.

"When I mention non-deserving beneficiaries, I refer to the people with permanent income from employment, well-established businesses (large or small) and other government social protection services such as social, war veterans, GIPF or another form of pension," Kazapua said.

The mayor also expressed concern on reports he received about the negligent behaviour of some street committees when they perform their voluntary duties.

The volunteers are selected by community leaders with the purpose to assist in identifying, assessing and registering potential beneficiaries.

"While the government is trying to create employment for the unemployed youth in the form of volunteers, I encourage the volunteers to also live up to expectations," he said, adding that mechanisms should be put in place to relieve those who are not performing or cooperating.

The food bank programme was launched in Windhoek in 2016 by president Hage Geingob with the aim of fighting poverty and hunger in the country.