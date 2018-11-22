Namibia: Ondangwa Councillors Keep Positions

Members of the Ondangwa Town Council on Tuesday re-elected themselves into their positions, with Paavo Amwele staying on as mayor for the third consecutive year.

Amwele is once again deputised by Saima Namukwambi, while Andreas Kalumbu remains the chairperson of the management committee.

Anna Itope and Abed Matsi are the other members of the three-member management committee. Former mayor Leonard Negonga and Johannes Martin remain ordinary members of the council.

Six members of the seven-member council are from Swapo, with Martin the only councillor from the Popular Democratic Movement.

"I am looking forward to continue working with you in implementing the plans and projects that we, as a council, planned together in order to bring development to this town," stated Amwele in his acceptance speech.

He promised to work together with his fellow councillors and the administrative staff members for his 12-months term of office, and said he will rely on the support of the Ondangwa community in performing his duties.

Ondangwa district magistrate Liwena Walter Mikiti presided over the swearing-in of the town's political office-bearers.

- Nampa