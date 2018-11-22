Kenya: U.S. Airstrikes Kill 44 Al-Shabaab Militia in Less Than 48 Hours

Nairobi — Another airstrike by US forces killed seven more Al-Shabaab militants less than 48 hours after 37 terrorists were killed in a move meant to reduce their ability to plot future attacks.

All the airstrikes were carried out in different areas within war-torn Somalia where Al-Shabaab operatives remain after they were pushed from key areas like the capital Mogadishu and the port city of Kismayu by African Union Mission forces.

In a statement, the Germany-based US Africa command says no civilian was injured during the airstrikes.

"This airstrikes were conducted in coordination with and in support of the Federal Government of Somalia as it continues to degrade al-Shabaab," the US Africa Command said.

The US forces have committed to continue degrading the Al-Shabaab alongside AMISOM forces in a bid to reduce their chances to pose a security threat in Somalia and the region.

Reports indicate that Al-Shabaab has been using portions of Southern and Central Somalia to plot and direct terror attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations and shelter radical terrorists.

On October 16, an airstrike left 60 dead in Central Somalia. This was the deadliest attack since November 2017 when 100 terrorists were killed.

In the past, the US forces have been accused of killing civilians during the air strikes.

Since 2007, Al Shabaab has fought to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu.