Cameroon: Women's World Cup U17 - Korea DPR Defeat Cameroon to Keep Title Defence On Track

Korea DPR's defence of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title will continue into the knockout stages, as a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Cameroon in their Group C finale on Wednesday booked their spot in the quarter-finals of Uruguay 2018.

With both sides seeking a win to advance to the last eight, the first half saw the Koreans carry more of the play at the Estadio Alberto Suppici in Colonia Del Sacramento, but fall behind to Alice Kameni's second goal of the tournament just six minutes in.

Despite the early deficit, Korea DPR went about taking control of the contest, finding the back of the Cameroon net with a goal that was adjudged offside before Ri Su-Gyong struck the post with a penalty on 41 minutes.

The Asian side's efforts to draw level were rewarded just before half-time, as Ko Kyong-Hui managed to get on the scoresheet.

The defending champions picked up where they left off in the second half and had an excellent chance to take the lead when Kim Kyong-Yong had a clear sight of the Cameroon goal, but her shot could only find the arms of Cameroon goalkeeper Olga Ngo Esse.

Yet, with a quarter of an hour remaining, Korea DPR completed the turnaround, as Ri Su-Jong fired home to ensure they finished as runners-up in Group C and face Group D winners Spain in the quarter-finals in Colonia Del Sacramento on 24 November.

Defeat for the Lioness Cubs saw their tournament campaign come to an end in the group stage.