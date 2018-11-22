Mozambique: Voting Opens in Marromeu With Mixed Turnout, Some Problems

Photo: Verdade

Renamo claims that extra ballot papers were given to Frelimo members during municipal elections (file photo).

Voting has started in the 8 polling stations in Marromeu in which people are voting again in local elections. At 25 de Junho primary school with 6 of the polling stations, turnout has been very high with long queues. At Samora Machel primary school with 2 polling stations, turnout has been low.

But three violations of the electoral law have been reported so far.

The head of the team (president) of polling station 07130-02 at Samora Machel primary school is the current (Frelimo) head of the municipal assembly, Castigo DjeDje; elected officials are not allowed to be on part of the polling station staff (mesa).

Domestic observers have not been permitted to enter some polling stations, again in violation of the election law, and are observing by looking in through classroom windows.

There is an excessive police presence close to the polling stations, with two armed police sitting next to the queue at one of the polling stations (07127-08) at 25 de Junho primary school.