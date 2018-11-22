Nigeria: "Microgrid Key to Addressing Power Outages"

The Senior Application Leader, Microgrid Energy Systems, Eaton, Bunty Kiremire, has stated that Microgrid Energy Systems remains vital in addressing the power sector's outages which he noted has an average of 4,600 power outage hours yearly.

Kiremire, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at a launch meeting, said currently only between 40- 50 percent of Nigerians have access to electricity.

He added that a move to a more distributed energy model would help in meeting energy demands in the country more effectively.

"Currently only between 40- 50 percent of Nigerians have access to electricity, and the Nigerian electricity/ power system suffers from reliability with an average of 4,600 power outages per year. Electricity costs are also high," he noted.

He also noted that Microgrid proliferation in a market like Nigeria would solve these three challenges; which he said would include an opportunity to bring sufficient, cost-effective and reliable electricity to a large number of people.

Kiremire further stated that generation units which are closer to the load and to the customer can be built, adding that this would avoid investment in long transmission, distribution networks and solve the issue of access to electricity.

He added: "There is going to be a significant business case to increase renewable sources and micro grids in the country, particularly in the area of distributed energy.

"Nigeria has close to 20,000 megawatts of power produced by diesel or gas generators. This is provides a clear opportunity for introducing or combining the existing capacity into microgrids as well. This will also optimize the cost of energy and allow faster electrification of communities the grids could not access previously. If microgrid projects continue to meet analyst estimates, we will be relying more on stored and renewable energy.

"Every application for a community, business or military base is unique and customized solutions can help optimize, build and maintain an automated, secure and cost-effective renewable energy and storage project. It is important to consider supplier expertise, experience, business stability and success with prior projects. A vendor's past projects can be indicative of the depth of solutions experience."