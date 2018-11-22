Tanzania: Residents to Encounter Water Supply Interruption

THE Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA) says it plans to shut down Mzakwe Pumping Station for six hours to facilitate urgent maintenance at the facility.

Head of Public Relations at DUWASA, Mr Sebastian Warioba, noted here yesterday that the repair work would result in water supply disruption to its customers in Dodoma City for some hours.

"DUWASA regrets any inconveniences; we are advising our esteemed customers to store some water for use during this specified period of water supply disruption," the authority's Head of Public Relations told the 'Daily News' in an interview yesterday.

Mr Warioba said the repair work would involve installment of a new transformer at the pumping station. He said the repair aims at improving the electricity system at the facility.

"We assure our customers that the maintenance team will be working assiduously to complete the necessary work and resume services as soon as possible. Mr Warioba appealed to members of the public to accord maximum cooperation to DUWASA, and report any leakage in its water supply networks.

Meanwhile, DUWASA has reminded its customers whose homes were disconnected from water supply service due to outstanding water bills debt that grace period for settling the bills ends this month.

The authority's Managing Director, Engineer David Pallangyo, said in a statement recently that all customers with outstanding debts are supposed to pay fifty per cent of their debt in order to get water service back.

"Customers with outstanding debts will enter into an agreement with DUWASA to clear the remaining debt by paying in installments every month after paying fifty per cent of the debt," reads part of the statement.

Engineer Pallangyo explained that there would be no re-connection fees.