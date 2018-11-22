Angolan Head of State Delivers a Speech At Portuguese Republic Assembly

Lisbon — the Angolan President, João Lourenço, is to speak this Thursday in Lisbon, at the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, in one of the most awaited activities of his state visit to this European country.

In addition to the Portuguese parliamentarians, the plenary session will be attended by the Portuguese Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the Angolan ministerial delegation. Before that, João Lourenço will receive welcoming greetings at Praça do Império (Império Square), from the Portuguese President and will participate in a meeting between the delegations of the two countries.

The agenda of the Angolan Head of State includes a visit to Jerónimos Monastery, built in the 16th century and which 2016 has National Pantheon status. In 1983, it was classified as World Heritage by UNESCO, together with the Tower of Belém, and on July 7, 2007, it was elected as one of the seven wonders of Portugal. Still on Thursday, João Lourenço and his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço, will have a meeting with the Portuguese President, in the Palace of Belém. In the Lisbon City Hall, the Angolan statesman will receive the key of the city.

In addition to a visit to the National Institute of Agricultural and Veterinary Research, João Lourenço and his entourage will be offered an official banquet by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. On Friday, President João Lourenço moves to Porto, a city north of Portugal, where he will have a series of activities, including a meeting with Portuguese and Angolan businesspeople.

Saturday in Lisbon, a meeting is scheduled with the Angolan community living in Portugal.