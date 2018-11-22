Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Presentation of the 2019 - Live Updates

Youth, Sports, Arts, Recreation: $53.5m
- Infrastructure development
- National teams
- Sport benefits country - Health dividend and job creation
- Youth empowerment
- Emerging digital economy
Ease of doing business
- ZIDA: One Stop Shop
- Parliamentary oversight role
- Govt ready to facilitate entrepreneurship
Public Enterprise Reforms
Govt is rolling out long delayed parastatal reforms
Three categories:
1. Partially privatised (at least 5: TelOne, NetOne, Telecel, ZimPost, POSB) - $350m revenue
2. Fully privatised
3. Liquidation
Agriculture and Food Security: $989.3M
- Critical sector which contributes to employment, livelihoods, exports
- Support mechanisation, irrigation
- Roll out revised 99 year lease
- Address low productivity and land utilisation
- Restructure GMB
- Commodities exchange
Compensation to former farm owners affected by resettlement: $53m
Govt committed to address this and prioritising it over next few months. Need to put closure on this - But beyond the capacity of the fiscus. So consulting with others for additional support.
Infrastructure Development
- Key driver for development
- Dualisation HRE Beitbridge Road
- Expansion RGM Airport
- Kunzwi Dam
Continuing the Margaret Thatcher theme, @MthuliNcube quotes: "You and I come by road or rail. But economists travel on infrastructure"
Infrastructure related expenditure
Min Energy: 16m
Min Transport: 399m
Min Info: 17.9m
Roads: 396m
Devolution
Sec 264 Constitution - 5% Govt Revenue to Provincial Councils
This amount earmarked for 2019. Decentralisation key to fair and just governance. All provinces should be able to plan their development with govt contributing 5% annually.
ZimStats will assess provinces contribution to national GDP and will collect spatial GDP data
Min Local Govt: $179m
On top of Provincial Councils Amount
Education: $1.51bn
- Primary and Secondary: $1.132bn
- Higher and Tertiary: 380m
(Target: 20% of total)
Health Care: $694m
Support all four levels of care with infrastructure and supplies. Reestablish referral system to reduce bottlenecks. Zimbabwe wants to develop medical tourism to the country.