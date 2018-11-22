Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Presentation of the 2019 - Live Updates

Photo: @InfoMinZW

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Presentation of the 2019.

Youth, Sports, Arts, Recreation: $53.5m

- Infrastructure development

- National teams

- Sport benefits country - Health dividend and job creation

- Youth empowerment

- Emerging digital economy

Ease of doing business

- ZIDA: One Stop Shop

- Parliamentary oversight role

- Govt ready to facilitate entrepreneurship

Public Enterprise Reforms

Govt is rolling out long delayed parastatal reforms

Three categories:

1. Partially privatised (at least 5: TelOne, NetOne, Telecel, ZimPost, POSB) - $350m revenue

2. Fully privatised

3. Liquidation

Agriculture and Food Security: $989.3M

- Critical sector which contributes to employment, livelihoods, exports

- Support mechanisation, irrigation

- Roll out revised 99 year lease

- Address low productivity and land utilisation

- Restructure GMB

- Commodities exchange

Compensation to former farm owners affected by resettlement: $53m

Govt committed to address this and prioritising it over next few months. Need to put closure on this - But beyond the capacity of the fiscus. So consulting with others for additional support.

Infrastructure Development

- Key driver for development

- Dualisation HRE Beitbridge Road

- Expansion RGM Airport

- Kunzwi Dam

Continuing the Margaret Thatcher theme, @MthuliNcube quotes: "You and I come by road or rail. But economists travel on infrastructure"

Infrastructure related expenditure

Min Energy: 16m

Min Transport: 399m

Min Info: 17.9m

Roads: 396m

Devolution

Sec 264 Constitution - 5% Govt Revenue to Provincial Councils

This amount earmarked for 2019. Decentralisation key to fair and just governance. All provinces should be able to plan their development with govt contributing 5% annually.

ZimStats will assess provinces contribution to national GDP and will collect spatial GDP data

Min Local Govt: $179m

On top of Provincial Councils Amount

Education: $1.51bn

- Primary and Secondary: $1.132bn

- Higher and Tertiary: 380m

(Target: 20% of total)

Health Care: $694m

Support all four levels of care with infrastructure and supplies. Reestablish referral system to reduce bottlenecks. Zimbabwe wants to develop medical tourism to the country.