Ethiopia: Birtukan's Appointment As NEBE's Chief Crucial to Realize Genuine Election System

The House of Peoples` Representatives appointed Birtukan Mideksa as the new Chairperson of the National Electoral Board today.

Addis Ababa — Birtukan Mideksa's appointment as the new chairperson of the National Electoral Board (NEBE) would enable Ethiopia to realize a genuine and credible election system in the country, members of the parliament said.

Speaking to ENA the MPs said as Birtukan has a great experience and acceptance by the general public as she was always striving for justice, her appointment will contribute to the current broad based reforms and democratization in the country.

In many ways, Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed's leadership and his style of governance has been showing dramatic shift since March 2018, Birtukan's appointment as the new Chairperson of the NEBE could be a good demonstration in this regard, said MP and Assistance Professor Ayalew Zeleke.

He described Birtukan as a courageous woman with principled determination who descends on injustice by facing challenges.

He hopes that she will bring significant change in Ethiopian election system and democratization efforts.

"I am well aware of the fact that Birtukan governed by her professional ethics and good standing, she is a strong woman who detested lies and prejudice. This woman has an international experience and would deserve this position," he elaborated.

Birtukan is a true symbol of strong Ethiopian women who vigorously fought for the supremacy of law, she will definitely bring achievements in this critical position which Ethiopia is demanding, a credible election system and acceptable election results, Yohanis Kassahun another MP said.

He also appreciated Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed's efforts that have prioritized the institutionalization of democratic organizations, the appointment would enable him to accelerate the ongoing reform, Fantaye Babulo said.

National Electoral Board (NEBE) is one of the democratic institutions which is highly criticized by the opposition political parties and the public at large due to its biases in running and managing genuine elections during the past two decades, she indicated.

Therefore, the board needs a strong person and that is vested in the personality of Birtukan as head of National Electoral Board (NEBE).

The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) has appointed Birtukan Mideksa as the new Chairperson of the National Electoral Board today with 4 members against and 3 abstentions.