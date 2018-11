European Investment Bank (EIB) President, Werner Hoyer and Vice President, Ambroise Fayolle in his office today.

Premier Abiy discuss with the EIB Presidents on common issues of cooperation between Ethiopia and the bank.

They also conferred on future financing options for the development projects of Ethiopia.

Public infrastructures, access to finance to small and micro enterprises, and mobile banking are among the areas of engagement between Ethiopia and EIB, it was learned.