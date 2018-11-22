Ethiopia: Addis Ababa to Host Ethio-China Business Forum - Mofa

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa will host Ethio-Chinese Business Forum from November 23-25, Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Meles Alem, said 60 Chinese companies composed of 100 members have arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the forum.

The forum aims at further strengthening Ethio-Chinese business relations in areas of trade, investment, agricultural and manufacturing activities, he stated.

Chinese companies are expected to visit Ethiopia's industrial parks on the top of discussing with Investment Commission, Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as Ministry of Foreign Affairs on ways of enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

On the other hand Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a Draft-Proclamation having details on hoisting Africa Union Flag along with Ethiopian flag as well as to sing AU's anthem along with Ethiopia national anthem.

Hoisting AU flag and singing AU anthem with that of Ethiopian symbolizes Addis Ababa as a capital of Africa as well as country of all Africans, he noted.

The motion will promote unity and solidarity within African countries and peoples, he indicated.

The Draft-Proclamation will be submitted to the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) for approval, Meles stated.

He also added that the 11th AU Extraordinary Session of Heads of States and Governments was successfully completed after passing various resolutions pertaining to AU activities.