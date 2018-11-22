Ethiopia: President Sahelwork Bade Farwell to Outgoing Ambassadors

Addis Ababa — President Sahlework Zewde today bade farewell to the outgoing to Turkish and Angolan ambassadors at the national palace.

President Sahlework hailed the strategic nature of the excellent relations and cooperation that Ethiopia shares with Turkey and Angola.

Ethiopia and Turkey have enjoyed cordial relations and we have forged beneficial partnerships to the best interest of the two countries," said the President.

She appreciated Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fatih Ulusay who had contributed a lot to cement bilateral relations between the two countries during the past three years.

Similarly, President Sahlework Zewde conferred with the outgoing Angola's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Arcanjo Do Nascimento at her office.

Speaking to ENA, the outgoing Turkish Ambassador, Fatih Ulusoy said Turkey is very keen to consolidate its cooperation in many thematic issues with Ethiopia.

Noting that Ethiopia and Turkey have been enjoying a multi-dimension of bilateral relationship, Ambassador Ulusoy said, adding that his country wants to work with Ethiopia on the regional and global issues.

"I briefed President Sahlework Zewde in depth of our mutual relations that focus on political, economic, military and other aspects of bilateral cooperation's," he stated.

Describing Ethiopia as a leading investment destination to Turkish companies, many Turkish investors have maintained the momentum of increasing investment in Ethiopia.

"Turkish Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has reached close to three billion USD in Ethiopia and the companies have employed more than 30,000 Ethiopians," he indicated.

Around 150 Turkish companies have engaged in Ethiopia and new investments are underway, he further elaborated.

He pointed out that Turkey has been also seeking new areas of cooperation with Ethiopia in the areas of health, tourism and defense industry.

He also expressed his countries commitment to support Ethiopia's ongoing sweeping reforms and the normalization of ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea.