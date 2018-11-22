Ethiopia: Addis to Host Int'l Photography Festival

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa will host first international photography festival in East Africa from December 6-10, 2018, according to Addis Foto Fest (AFF).

AFF Founder, Aida Muluneh, told journalists that the festival is recognized as one of the leading photography festival in Africa and the first international photography festival in East Africa.

It features 152 photographers drawn from 61 African, North America, Asia and Middle East countries, she added.

The festival promotes the global exchange of images to educate, inspire and foster understanding as it relates photography from Africa and the global photography community, she noted.

She stated that the event offer local and emerging photographers with the rare opportunity to engage with international curators, scouts and international photographers.