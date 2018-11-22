Ethiopia: UK Reaffirms to Heighten Trade, Investment Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — UK reaffirmed its commitment to further heighten trade and investment relations with Ethiopia, according to United Kingdom Commissioner for Africa.

President Sahlework Zewde conferred today with Commissioner for Africa, Emma Wade Smith in the national palace.

The two parties discussed on wide array of bilateral issues ranging from boosting industrialization to trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

Following the discussion, Commissioner Emma Wade Smith briefed journalists that UK companies have keen interest to invest in the areas of energy, mining, manufacturing and tourism in Ethiopia.

UK will work with Ethiopia to further augment its trade and investment ties through supporting UK's companies to invest in the country, she added.

Smith also appreciated the ongoing sweeping political and economic reforms and the introduction of gender parity in the cabinets, which she said "Ethiopia as a role model for other countries".

President Sahilework Zewde said on her part that Ethiopia has a lot of investment opportunities including energy, mining, manufacturing, and tourism that can make benefit of UK companies.

She pledged that the government will give the necessary support for companies which have interest to invest in the country.

UK delegation, led by Commissioner Emma Wade Smith is expected to pay visit to Ethiopia's investment destination areas.