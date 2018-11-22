20 November 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Africa: President Confers With AU Female Commissioners

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Over 30 African Union Female Commissioners including Ex-AU Commission Chair Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma met with President Sahlework Zewde and discussed on ways of empowering women in Africa.

The commissioners congratulated Sahlework Zewde on her presidency and they pledged to support her development efforts for the betterment of African people.

On the occasion, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said as women of Africa they are very contented and proud of the newly elected president of Ethiopia, Sahlework Zewde.

"We know that she will work hard for the progress and development of Ethiopia and Africa and she will inspire all of us," she noted.

Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture at AU, Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko said on her part that they discussed with the president on the development and betterment of the people of Africa.

"We are blissful to bring about solidarity of the newly elected president of Ethiopia," she added.

Ethiopia

Opposition Birtukan Leader Mideksa to Head Electoral Body

The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) appointed Birtukan Mideksa as the new Chairperson of the National Electoral… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.