Africa: President Confers With AU Female Commissioners

Addis Ababa — Over 30 African Union Female Commissioners including Ex-AU Commission Chair Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma met with President Sahlework Zewde and discussed on ways of empowering women in Africa.

The commissioners congratulated Sahlework Zewde on her presidency and they pledged to support her development efforts for the betterment of African people.

On the occasion, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said as women of Africa they are very contented and proud of the newly elected president of Ethiopia, Sahlework Zewde.

"We know that she will work hard for the progress and development of Ethiopia and Africa and she will inspire all of us," she noted.

Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture at AU, Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko said on her part that they discussed with the president on the development and betterment of the people of Africa.

"We are blissful to bring about solidarity of the newly elected president of Ethiopia," she added.