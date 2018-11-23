22 November 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cwele Gets Home Affairs, Ndabeni-Abrahams Heads Merged Ministries - and Mokonyane and Dlamini Survive Yet Again

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams being sworn in as the Minister of Communications.
analysis By Greg Nicolson

In a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed new environmental affairs and communications ministers. Despite their faults, Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane will continue to serve as ministers, with Mokonyane shifted to environmental affairs.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed new ministers of environmental affairs, communications and home affairs, but resisted calls to make broader changes to his Cabinet.

He appointed Siyabonga Cwele as home affairs minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as communications minister, and Nomvula Mokonyane was shifted from communications to environmental affairs.

"In making these changes, I remain determined that the Cabinet of our nation should have what I would call an appropriate mix of experience and capability, as well gender, as well as a generational mix as well," said Ramaphosa.

Cwele moves from minister of telecommunications and postal services. He served as minister of state security in former president Jacob Zuma's first...

