23 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Malawi: Five Facts About Gor Mahia's Opponents Nyasa Bullets

By Vincent Opiyo

Five facts about Gor Mahia's opponents in the 2018/2019 Caf Champions League preliminary round Nyasa Bullets from Malawi:

- Nyasa Bullets won the Malawian top flight league for seven straight years - from 1999-2007.

- They are the only Malawian side to reach the lucrative Caf Champions League Group stage - this coming in their 2004 run in the competition.

- Bullets are the number one football club in Malawi in terms of supporters, league title winning and financial background and host their home matches at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, with a capacity of 50,000 seats.

- The club was once owned by the then Malawi's President Bakili Muluzi when he renamed it Bakili Bullets. It was also during the same period that the club had a training camp in the United Kingdom in readiness for the Caf Champions League.

- The club, Malawi's most successful team, is sponsored by Nyasa Manufacturing Company. Its nickname ever since is Maulle (native language for bullets).

Kenya

