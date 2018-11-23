Zimbabwe: Masarira Receives Death Threats

MDC-T spokesperson Ms Linda Masarira has said she is now living in fear after receiving death threats from unknown people for spilling beans on the MDC-Alliance's alleged terrorism activities.

This week, the firebrand political activist claimed that MDC-Alliance sent some of its members for military training by Serbians in some southern African countries ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

Ms Masarira alleged that the recent outbreak of fires in several cities could be the work of MDC-Alliance forces.

She told The Herald yesterday that her life was in danger in view of numerous death threats she has since received.

"Over the past two days, I have been receiving death threats," she said. "I have been warned against moving at night. I have been told that I would be ruthlessly dealt with."

Ms Masarira said another person sent her a message, accusing her of exposing people's lives.

"They swore that they would ensure that I also lose my life," she said. "The levels of intolerance about different opinions by our erstwhile comrades are actually sickening.

"Elements from our erstwhile comrades are seeking to use rumour to vilify me, saying I am pushing for State agents to kill them, which is a lot of rubbish."

Asked if she has made a report to the police, Ms Masarira said: "Not yet. I am out of town and will do so when I get to Harare on Monday."

Posting on her Twitter handle @lilomatic in the wake of a fire outbreak at Siyaso market in Magaba, Harare, this week, Ms Masarira said some unruly elements were trained by Serbians in some unnamed Southern African countries.

"Could this be the work of some unruly elements who went for training by the Serbians in neighbouring Southern African countries during the election period?" she posted.

In another tweet, Ms Masarira said: "Kadoma Edgars and surrounding buildings in Kadoma town gutted by fire a few minutes ago. Glen View house furniture industry was gutted by fire as well earlier today. The frequency of these fires is mind-boggling. It seems like there is a deliberate planned dilemma action going on."