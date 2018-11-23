Malawi: Pressure Mounts for FA Malawi President Nyamilandu to Go

Some soccer pundits in the country have urged Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu to honorably step down from his position to avoid further embarrassment.

Nyamilandu had a difficulty afternoon on Tuesday where supporters booed him while watching the under 23 match between Malawi and Botswana which ended in 1-all draw and cemented the junior flames into the next level where they will meet Zambia

The angry supporters boo and cheered FAM President due to the dismal run and the dwindling standards of football in the country following a 2-1 defeat away to Comoros in the 2019 AFCON Qualifier

Flames coach Ronny Van Geneudgen and his assistant Peter Mponda were not spared either as fans wanted them off the bench to let Meke Mwase and his coaching stuff to finish the job which they started last week in Gaberon

Commenting on the matter former Nyasa Big Bullets General Secretary who is now a pundit, Higger Mkandawire believe Saturday's scene were a vote of no confidence for the FAM President from the fans and that it's the time he should park all his belongings and concentrate on his new role as the FIFA council member

"What happened on Tuesday just really shows that people have lost confidence in Mponda and RVG. Walter Nyamilandu has been there for a long time and Malawi as a nation is not getting results so as a leader he should blame himself because he doesn't have succession plan

"Our football is not improving and we are not developing, people have lost confidence in Walter, The problem with FAM officials in general is that all affiliates fear him. These affiliates are not that courageous to tell their master to pave way for new blood

"My suggestion is that, he should come out clearly and say he is done so that affiliates should be free to choose the right candidate. Walter has done a lot so for him to be respected he should step down, "said Mkandawire

However veteran pundit and former minister of sports, Moses Dossi insists that Nyamilandu remains the right person looking at what he has done in his tenure

"The problem is that Malawians expects results and you can't get results when you are playing friendlies with teams like Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers

"Those baying for Nyamilandu's resignation shouldn't forget what this young man has achieved. We should commend him because of the positives that we are seen with our naked eyes, "explains Dossi.