South Sudan: Tycoon Infamous for 'Swimming' in Money Reported Missing in Kampala

Photo: Radio Okapi



Lual Malong Yor Jnr's family claims he went missing after being picked from his hotel room in a Kampala suburb by people in military uniform.

The youthful South Sudan 'tycoon', infamous for a video recording 'swimming' in a pile of crisp US Dollar bills and later flossing about his vast wealth in the media, has reportedly gone missing in Uganda.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigirye on Wednesday told the Daily Monitor that Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jnr's family filed a report at Kabalagala Police station in Kampala, stating they have not heard from him since November 14.

They said he was picked from his hotel room in Kabalagala, a Kampala suburb, by people in military uniform who arrived in two vehicles.

DISAPPEARANCE

"We are investigating the circumstances under which he was picked up. His brother reported (the matter) to police. I can confirm he is not in our custody," the spokesperson said.

Malong's disappearance was first reported on Wednesday by Juba-based Radio Tamazuj through its website.

"We do not know who abducted him from the hotel. What we know is that Lual has no problem with the government of Uganda. We are very concerned as his family members."

EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE

Malong Jr, 30, initially hit the headlines when he opted to upload photos and videos of himself 'swimming' in crisp US Dollar bills on Facebook.

He later made an appearance on the popular weekly talk show Jeff Koinange Live where be bragged about his alleged vast wealthy and extravagant lifestyle.

Days later in Nairobi, Malong Jnr offered to fund the activities Kenya University Students' Organisation (Kuso).