Kenya: Wanted - Faces of Men Linked to Muggings in Nairobi Streets

Police warns public to beware of these three men on their wanted list in connection to robbery with violence.

The National Police Service (NPS) has released photos of three men linked to mugging and robbing members of the public with Nairobi's city center.

Police said the men have been on the wanted list of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection to robbery with violence.

Through a series of tweets police warned members of the public to be vigilant of the suspects led by one Godfrey Sangare Ambani, John Mikia Kamau and Duncan Ndegwa Githinga.

"They have also carried out robberies of clients who have just withdrawn money from their banks," the police said.

According to the police one of the suspects, identified as Ambani, was arrested on October 19 after being captured on CCTV robbing a man shortly after he had stepped out of a bank, but he was released on cash bail and has since been linked to more mugging incidents.

"We call upon members of the public to immediately alert the police should they spot him or get robbed on the streets," the police said in a tweet.