Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Legend Drogba Calls Time On Glittering Football Career

Former captain of Côte d'Ivoire says he is retiring from the game a happy man.

African legend and former captain of Côte d'Ivoire, Didier Drogba, has announced his retirement from football.

The development calls time on the former Chelsea striker's 20-year glittering football career, whose highlights include winning four league titles and the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

BEST ENDING

The Ivorian, who has been playing in the United States for second-tier side Phoenix Rising, enjoyed two spells at Chelsea - scoring 164 times in 381 games having spearheaded the London club's revival under Roman Abramovic.

"It's the best way to end, helping some young talent to develop. To give something back to the game was the best way to finish as I have learned so much in the game," Drogba told the BBC.

ALL-TIME LEADING GOAL SCORER

The 40-year old boasts an inspirational background. He commenced his career at French side Le Mans in 1998 before climbing up the ladder with moves to Guingamp and later on Olympic Marseille.

He also enjoyed spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth league title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.

Drogba also made 100 appearances for his country's national team and was voted African footballer of the year twice.