Malawi: FAM Downplay Bullets Fixture Pile Up Protest

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has down played speculations that Friday's a Fisd Cup quarter-finals fixture against Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium FISD Challenge ahead of their CAF Champions League encounter against Kenya's Gor Mahia next week will affect the team.

The People's Team chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said the football governing body should have rescheduled the fixture as it is risky to play before an international game.

But FAM Competitions and Media Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka said his

association is not aware of and has not been alerted of any complaint from Bullets.

"If they have complained then we are not aware of that. We have a calendar which has to be respected as we should operate as professionals," Zakazaka told the local press.

According to Zakazaka, Bullets have enough time as their champions league match is scheduled for next week.

Commenting on why Silver Strikers who are also taking part in the Confederations Cup have been exempted, Zakazaka said this is because the Central Bankers had an early flight booking because of complications of flights to West Africa.

Haiya claimed this week their plan was to fly out on Friday.

However, he said they receive and will respect FAM's decision positively and will honour the fixture.