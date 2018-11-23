Tanzania: MNH Carries Out Jaw Surgery for the First Time

Dar es Salaam — The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) has performed a jaw surgery for the first time on a patient whose jaw was deformed following an accident.

The surgery was performed through the collaboration of doctors from MNH and those from US' Kansas City Hospital and Missouri University.

Muhimbili's Jaw surgery specialist Dr Shaban Daud said the service was nearly impossible in the past due to lack of experts and fewer equipment.

He said the hospital's doctors have now received enough training and are willing to perform similar surgeries for two or three patients per week.

Apart from the doctors' capacity building from the US, the hospital has provided Sh250 million worth of equipment for such surgeries.

He revealed that the patients will be paying between Sh600, 000 and Sh800, 000 for a surgery, down from Sh420 million they were paying outside the country.