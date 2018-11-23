Rwanda: Police Seize 370 Bales of Smuggled Secondhand Clothes in Lake Kivu

A marine unit in Rutsiro District, on Wednesday intercepted at least 369 bales of second-hand clothes and shoes that were being smuggled into the country through Lake Kivu.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Elias Mwesigye, the Commanding Officer for Rwanda National Police (RNP) Marine Unit, said the merchandise was seized from five Congolese nationals, who were also taken into custody.

The intercepted merchandise includes 319 bales of used shoes and 50 bales of secondhand clothes, locally known as caguwa.

"We had earlier in the day received information about a boat that would be heading to Karongi District from Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, through Lake Kivu," Mwesigye said.

"Marine officers were deployed and the boat, loaded with the merchandise, was intercepted at about 9pm as it approached Nyamunini Island. Five people, all Congolese, who were on board were immediately taken into custody," he added.

Marine police is charged with, among others, fighting illegal commercial activities and other crimes in national water bodies, including illegal cross-border.

The goods, Mwesigye said, were handed over to Revenue Protection Unit -- a Rwanda National Police arm attached to Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) to fight fraud and smuggling, among others.

According to RPU, the said merchandise, about 10.5 tonnes, should have attracted taxes worth Rwf48.7 million.

A kilogramme of used clothes and shoes pays $4 in taxes.

Mwesigye said the suspects committed two offenses; "fraud and illegal cross-border movement."

Under the East African Community Management Act, seized smuggled goods are auctioned.

"Illegal activities in water bodies can be dangerous; smugglers often overload their boats to maximise profits, which can also turn disastrous; the boat can capsize leading to loss of lives," the Commanding Officer said.

Mwesigye, however, said that the "strong partnership" with fishing cooperatives in Lake Kivu and neighbouring communities continues to yield positive results against illegal activities like smuggling and illegal fishing.